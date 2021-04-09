'Large quantity of drugs' seized in Saint John after warrant was executed: Saint John police

Police in Saint John, N.B., say a large quantity of drugs has been removed from city streets following a warrant that was executed in the north end of Saint John on Thursday.

Officers with the Saint John Police Force Street Crime Unit, along with Kennebecasis Regional Forces and the Emergency Tactical Squad, say they seized what is believed to be a large quantity of crystal meth, cocaine, and prescription pills. Police say they also seized several weapons and a large quantity of cash.

According to police, five people were taken into custody as a result of the warrant that was executed. Two of the individuals are facing several charges and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date. The other three individuals have been released with no charges.

The investigation is ongoing.