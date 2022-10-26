iHeartRadio

'Large quantity' of firearms seized in West Grey


A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) patch is seen on an officer. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Several firearms have been seized as part of a joint investigation including West Grey police, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and OPP.

On Monday, officers used a search warrant at a property in the Municipality of West Grey and seized a “large quantity” of firearms, firearm components, prohibited devices, ammunition and $3,500 in cash.

A 24-year old man from West Grey has been arrested and charged with 25 Criminal Code offences.

  • Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm. (15 Counts)
  • Possession of a prohibited device (two Counts)
  • Possession of a loaded restricted firearm (two Counts)
  • Manufacturing a firearm
  • Possession of a non-restricted firearm
  • Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of a prohibited device
  • Breach of a firearms prohibition (five year)
  • Breach of a firearms prohibition (lifetime)
