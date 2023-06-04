Large search held for missing 23-year-old man on Granville Island

The family of a missing 23-year-old man held a large search party on Granville Island Sunday afternoon.

Police say Suleiman Khawar went to Mansion Night Club near West Georgia and Thurlow streets on the night of May 25 and last contacted his family around midnight to tell them he was coming home.

His brother, Atal Ali, told CTV News he was last seen heading south on Granville and Nelson streets at around 1:20 a.m.

Ali says they contacted police when Khawar failed to show up to work later that day.

"It was completely out of character for him to be gone with no contact, unable to reach him by cell phone,” he said.

Dozens attended Sunday’s search, including family, friends and other members of the community.

"We have 32 people in the water on kayaks, then we have people on the ground, they'll be headed east from Granville Island,” said Ali.

“Searching and putting up posters to keep awareness,” he continued.

Ali describes his brother as a “sweetheart” and has no idea what could have happened.

“Really, really friendly, always had a good name in the community,” he said.

“We’re just confused, there's nothing we can think of, we've exhausted every resource so far,” Ali continued.

Khawar is the second South Asian man to go missing after a night out in downtown Vancouver in the last few months, though there is no indication that the disappearances are related.

Four weeks prior to Khawar’s disappearance, on April 29, Langley resident Irshaad Ikbal went missing after a night out with friends inside Vancouver’s Harbour Event Centre at the Plaza of Nations.

The 36-year-old's body was discovered in False Creek on May 18.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating and the cause of Ikbal's death has yet to be determined, according to Vancouver police, who have launched their own investigation into the fatality.

In an email to CTV News, Sgt. Steve Addison of the VPD said, “While there appears to be similarities in their ages, ethnicity and the circumstances surrounding their disappearances, to date we have found no evidentiary links between the two cases.”

“However, we have not drawn any conclusions,” he said.

Khawar’s family has also started an online fundraiser to help fund a private investigator and underwater searches.

Any tips can be logged through VPD at 604-717-2530 and via email: findingsuleimankhawar@gmail.com

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Becca Clarkson