Large sinkhole forces Tuesday morning road closure in Winnipeg

A large sinkhole in Winnipeg’s Minto neighbourhood is causing Tuesday morning road closures.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, there is a sinkhole at St. Matthews Avenue and Spruce Street.

Officers note they have barricaded the inside lanes for both directions; however, the curb lanes remain accessible.

Winnipeggers are asked to avoid this area.

