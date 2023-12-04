'Large' sinkhole opens on North Dumfries road

A section of Morrison Road in North Dumfries has been closed after a “large” sinkhole opened up in the asphalt, the township said.

In a social media post at 5:07 Monday, the township said the collapse of a culvert running under the road triggered the sinkhole.

Road closure barricades have been put up on Morrison Road at Seaton Road and Sheffield Road.

The township said repairs will start tomorrow.

