Large sinkhole slows Highway 400 traffic near Bradford

A large sinkhole that extends across Highway 400 is going to wreak havoc with traffic.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) 's Highway Division said the left southbound lane of Highway 400 north of Line 5 is blocked off due to a sinkhole.

"The hole goes down, they say, at least 11 feet. It looks deeper than that to me," Schmidt said in his X (tweet) Monday afternoon.

The road closure was going to be expanded to include northbound lanes as well. It will involve closing the northbound left lane and the southbound left lane just north of Line 5 between Highway 88 and 5.

In the video, Schmidt shines a flashlight into the hole – about the size of a small microwave – to indicate the size and scope of the cavern exposed below.

"It's a massive cavity right now, and they're wondering how far it expands."

He said that the Ministry of Transportation was sending crews to begin a shutdown of the northbound left lane.

Schmidt cautioned motorists to avoid the area because he expects "significant slow-downs."

