Large structure fire devastates well-known Ontario winery

A portion of a well-known winery near St. Catharines, Ont. has been destroyed following a large structure fire overnight.

According to officials, the blaze broke out around 10:00 p.m. at Hernder Estate Wines, located at 1607 Eighth Avenue in the township of Louth.

A release issued by Niagara Regional Police Sunday said that four employees were inside the building at the time of the fire — all of whom were evacuated. One individual was transported from the scene to a local hospital for what police believe to be a minor case of smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out in the facility’s storefront area. Part of the facility was lost, but a larger portion, including the winery’s warehouse and production area, remains intact.

As of Sunday morning, crews were still on scene, “taking care of hotspots.”

Officials say 21 pieces of equipment, including tanks, ladders and aerial devices, were brought in to put the fire out. Emergency services from Niagara Falls, Thorold, Pelham, West Niagara, West Lincoln and Niagara-on-the-Lake joined St. Catharines Fire to help battle the blaze.

Due to the size of the scene, NRPS closed a number of streets in the area. The area will remain closed until deemed safe by St. Catharines Fire Service, after which an investigation into what occurred will be launched, police say.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.

There remains a police presence at the scene and members of the public are being asked to stay out of the area.