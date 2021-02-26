A large tree fell on the seawall in Stanley Park, local officials said Friday morning, leading to a closure on part of the popular walkway.

The Vancouver Park Board posted to Twitter at about 9 a.m. Friday, saying the section between the north end of Pipeline Road and Third Beach is closed.

The post says the work to clear the fallen tree is "intensive" and could take a day or longer.

This announcement comes about 10 days after the same section was closed for remediation following a storm.

The park board said on Feb. 17 the section between Lions Gate Bridge and Third Beach would be closed for remediation every day from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. for two weeks. The seawall was expected to be open on weekends, however.

On Friday morning, Metro Vancouver was under a wind warning, with gusts up to 90 km/h possible.

Winds are expected to die down at about noon and will increase again early in the evening.

The gusts will then gradually ease by early Saturday morning, Environment Canada's warning predicts.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa