Large truck crash blocks traffic on Stoney Trail on Friday


Calgary police shut down the eastbound lanes of Stoney Trail on Friday morning after a large truck rolled over onto its side.

Eastbound drivers on Stoney Trail were delayed for several hours on Friday after a large transport truck crashed on the highway, blocking all lanes of traffic.

Calgary police closed down the highway just before Metis Trail at approximately 7:20 a.m. and were detouring drivers.

Officials say the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The crash has since been cleared.

