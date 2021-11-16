Large truck hits skywalk above Donald Street, crews to investigate damage

Donald Street at Portage Avenue has been closed after a large truck hit the skywalk Monday night.

A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said a privately owned truck that had been involved in overnight snow clearing hit the skywalk above Donald Street, causing damage.

Winnipeg police told CTV News that the crash happened around midnight when a truck was driving down Donald Street. Police said the back end of the truck was not lowered and hit the skywalk.

A spokesperson for the city said the skywalk above Donald Street is closed to pedestrians, in addition to the sidewalks below.

"The City does not own this particular overhead walkway," the city spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

"The owner of the walkway has contacted a structural engineer and contractor to investigate the damage and start the repair process."

Winnipeg police cadets were on the scene Tuesday morning as crews worked to repair the damage.

The city spokesperson said there is no estimate for how long Donald Street and the skywalk above will remain closed.

IMPACT ON JETS GAME

The city is advising fans going to the Jets game Tuesday night to plan ahead and allow additional travel time due to the closure.

Traffic heading south on Donald Street towards Portage Avenue will be required to reroute to either eastbound or westbound Portage Avenue to avoid the closure.

Pedestrians and cyclists are also not allowed in the closed section of Donald Street.

The city adds fans should consider using alternate routes to get to their destination.