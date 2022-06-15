Large truck rolls into gas pumps in Muskoka
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
A large truck rolled onto its side against the gas pumps at the Skyways Family Restaurant truck stop in Gravenhurst Wednesday morning.
It’s not yet clear how the truck carrying a load of granite counter tops flipped into the gas pumps at a Petro Canada station on Highway 11 northbound near Highway 118 exit, but police have said it was the only vehicle involved in the incident.
Police also stated that there were no injuries to report.
The Skyways Family Restaurant was closed temporarily for the cleanup.
The building sustained some structural damage.
The gas pumps have since reopened.
Police say the driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act.
-
Second set of gunshots reported in Kitchener Thursday morningPolice responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning.
-
Ottawa Bluesfest gets nearly $10M from fedsOttawa Bluesfest is getting a nearly $10-million injection from the federal government ahead of its return to LeBreton Flats next month.
-
Four commercial drivers had alcohol concentrations above zero in OPP blitzOPP officers in Chatham-Kent and Lambton County found four commercial drivers with alcohol concentrations above zero.
-
'Not sort of the sexiest piece of infrastructure': $48.2M in upgrades complete at Saskatoon wastewater plantUpgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant totalling $48.2 million have been completed.
-
16-year-old stabbed by another teen at Vancouver fast-food restaurantA 16-year-old is recovering after being stabbed by another teen at a Vancouver fast-food restaurant, local police say.
-
Dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing Barrie policeA dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing police in Barrie Wednesday morning faces a slew of charges.
-
Chance of rain threatens Calgary's beautiful bounce backFor those longing for sun, southern Alberta is entering a beautiful bounce back from the consistent rain of the past 72-hours.
-
Alleged seller charged in 2020 overdose death of London woman: LPSPolice in London have charged a Toronto man with manslaughter after what they say was a drug-related death in November 2020.
-
Michelle Rempel Garner exits Patrick Brown campaign to consider UCP leadership runMichelle Rempel Garner, a longtime Conservative MP from Calgary, says she's stepping back from the federal Conservative leadership race to consider running for Jason Kenney's job.