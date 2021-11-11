Large turnout at Petawawa, Ont. Remembrance Day ceremony

A large audience turned out at the Petawawa, Ont. cenotaph for Thursday's Remembrance Day ceremony.

For many in attendance the events in Afghanistan from this summer are still fresh in the mind and weighing heavily, as a high number of troops were deployed to the region throughout Canada's mission there between 2001 and 2014.

Canadian Armed Forces veteran Ken Miles changed his usual Remembrance Day routine to attend the event in Petawawa this year. In years past, Miles would attend ceremonies in Ottawa, honouring his friend who was lost in service to his country.

"My best friend was killed and I go to Beechwood every year," says Miles, a 35-year veteran who served ten tours overseas. "And this year we came to Petawawa because of obviously what's going on in the world."

One hundred and fifty-eight Canadian lives were lost during Canada's mission in Afghanistan - one out of every four of those deaths were deployed from CFB Petawawa. It's one more reason why Remembrance Day in the town absorbed by the military base is so important.

"This town suffered greatly as a result of the losses in Afghanistan and the huge amount of soldiers that were over there in Afghanistan," Petawawa Mayor Bob Sweet tells CTV News. "It's a very difficult time for many, many people here and I'm pleased to see the respect the civilians pay towards the military themselves."

Young or old, the significance of the day was felt by all in attendance. For Capt. Kieran Marks, this was his first time attending Remembrance Day ceremonies in Petawawa after being stationed at the base in 2018 following training.

"It's really nice to see everyone come back out and be here presently to remember," says Marks. "It's more significant perhaps; there's a tighter knit community. Everyone in Petawawa has been touched by conflict before, like Afghanistan. There's veterans that are still here."

"We must always remember the people who have come before us," says Miles, remarking on his visit back to Petawawa, where he spend two thirds of his career. "So it's very important, especially for this small community."