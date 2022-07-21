Large 'unsanctioned' Hells Angels procession arrives in Toronto to heavy police presence

A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members arrived in Toronto’s east end to a significant police presence on Thursday but ultimately dispersed without incident a few hours later.

Toronto police said Wednesday they were made aware of an “unsanctioned event” being held by the motorcycle club today, with a large group of 800 to 1,000 motorcyclists participating in a procession starting in Newmarket and ending in Toronto.

The ride was held in honour of long-time Toronto Hells Angels member, Donny Peterson, who died at 74 of natural causes.

After departing Newmarket at around 11 a.m., the motorcycle riders headed south on the Don Valley Parkway before heading east on Lake Shore Boulevard East, and north on Carlaw Avenue.

The procession came to an end at around noon, at which point hundreds of bikers parked outside a storefront on Carlaw Avenue that is believed to be operated by the motorcycle club.

The bikers remained in the neighbourhood for several hours and were seen interacting amongst one another along Carlaw Avenue. Most of the bikers then departed in unison just before 3 p.m.

Carlaw Avenue was closed between Lakeshore Boulevard and Eastern Avenue to accommodate the gathering but reopened at around 3:30 p.m.

“This procession will inevitably cause traffic disruption in our city. We’re working with other police services, including the OPP and York Regional Police, to manage traffic and to ensure public safety during this procession,” Toronto police Supt. Scott Baptiste told reporters on Wednesday.

The procession downtown took place against the backdrop of a large police presence, however it unfolded without incident.

Police were also on hand at Lakeshore Boulevard at Carlaw Road to direct traffic as the motorcycle riders arrived and left the area.

Baptiste said residents in Leslieville can expect an increased police presence in the neighbourhood throughout this afternoon.

“As with any large gathering in our city, TPS will have visible resources in the area to ensure public safety and to minimize disruption and manage traffic issues,” he said.

People are being advised to check social media for any updates on the procession.

Today’s gathering is expected to finish at approximately 7 p.m.

This weekend, as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members are expected to gather for the club's national motorcycle run in Whitby.

TRAFFIC DELAYS

A large motorcycle procession is expected in the city today. TPS will manage traffic starting at DVP & HWY 401. Expect delays beginning at approximately 11 a.m.



- Southbound DVP

- Eastbound Lake Shore Blvd E

- Northbound Carlaw Ave. pic.twitter.com/a3JJOYEW7l