Large venues preparing for the end of COVID-19 restrictions in Sask.

Rinks, stadiums and concert halls are all preparing for the lifting of proof of vaccination on Feb 15; as well as masking requirements which are set to be lifted by the end of the month.

The province’s large venues are uncertain what the response will be from performers and their audiences.

Saskatchewan entertainers want to work but some are hesitant to play at facilities without vaccine and masking mandates in place.

“We won’t go into places where people aren’t vaccinated,” said musician Brain Sklar. “It’s just too important. I know we have all been suffering through this for almost two years now and we desperately want to play for lives audiences again but it’s not worth losing your life.”

Large concert venues like the Conexus Arts Centre will follow the government directive and lift mandates on Monday. However, it recognizes that some performances, including those of the Regina Symphony, still insist on vaccinated audiences.

“You know for example, Come From Away, the Broadway musical is coming in October,” said Neil Donnelly, CEO of the Conexus Arts Centre. “Now, that’s a long way away but their collective agreement with their actors currently has mandates that they’ll be going into venues and only touring in venues that have the enforcements in place. Now that may change between now and October when that show is here.”

The WHL is following local policies which vary from city to city. Mandates in other provinces are still dictating whether national concert tours take place and could impact Saskatchewan.

“I think one of the challenges that we are going to have to respond to is that we’ve had many concert announcements over the last six months and we’ve got some coming up next week that are really exciting but all of them made the decision on the mandates at the time,” Evraz Place CEO, Tim Reid explained.

“So I think we’re going to find ourselves in a little bit of a gray space where we’re trying to decide ultimately what the best practices at the time so we’re going to have to play that one as it comes.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued a reminder that while restrictions are ending, that doesn’t mean the threat of COVID-19 is.

“So I don’t think we’ve quite hit our peak yet in hospitals and ICUs,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Alex Wong.

“Hopefully we are going to do so in the next few days but still kind of remains to be seen. Hospitals are really strained, so please be careful out there.”