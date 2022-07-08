iHeartRadio

Large water truck rollover closes portion of Anthony Henday Drive

A large water truck crashed on Anthony Henday Drive on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

A large water truck that rolled over blocked the southbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive near the Highway 14 overpass Friday afternoon.

The vehicle was cleared around 3:30 p.m., RCMP said, after it caused "significant delays" for several hours.

It's unclear if the driver of the truck was injured.

More details to come…

12