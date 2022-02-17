Large weapons manufacturing operation leads to arrest of Regina man: police
A two-month long weapons manufacturing investigation by police led to the arrest of a Regina man on more than a dozen charges.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) said it executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Holland Avenue in southeast Regina on Feb. 10, with assistance from Canada Border Service Agency investigators.
The search was conducted following a referral from border security at the Vancouver International Mail Centre.
Officers seized 3D printers, restricted and non restricted firearms, firearm parts, ammunition, prohibited weapons, prohibited devices and 3D printed firearm components.
Police arrested a 58-year-old man who is now facing a total of 16 charges, including four counts of weapons manufacturing and two counts of possession of weapons for the purpose of trafficking.
The accused made his first court appearance Feb.11.
In Canada, it is illegal to manufacture firearms without holding a proper firearms business license approving someone to do so.
