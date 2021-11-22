Larger crowds expected at Detroit Metropolitan Airport this holiday season

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) officials are expecting more than double the number of passengers compared to last year.

DTW expects over 3.5 million travelers this holiday season. Even though it’s more than 2020, it’s still approximately 15 per cent lower than 2019.

Travel restrictions have changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020, with the most notable change coming for Windsorites this month, as the non-essential travel ban was lifted at land border crossings. This makes it easier for Windsor residents to once again fly out of Detroit.

During the Thanksgiving travel period (Nov. 19 – 28), nearly 400,000 additional passengers are expected this year compared to 2020. During the Christmas and New Year’s travel period (Dec. 18 – Jan. 2), more than 600,000 additional passengers are expected compared to the same time a year ago.

“We’re cautiously optimistic about the travel forecast this holiday season,” said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. “Only time will tell if this increase in passenger traffic is a sign our economy and our industry are rebounding. Regardless, our Detroit Metropolitan Airport team will continue working hard to deliver an excellent customer experience, while prioritizing the health and safety of everyone in our terminals.”

DTW has a few more holiday travel tips to share: