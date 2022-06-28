Largest inflatable theme park opening in Winnipeg
Canada’s largest inflatable theme park is set to open in Winnipeg next week. The Big Bounce Park is more than 13,000 square feet of air-inflated climbing structures, slides, and colourful characters located on King Edward Street near the Punjab Cultural Centre.
“It was my dream,” park owner Nikhal Dutt told CTV News Winnipeg, “When I was a kid, I wanted to buy a big bounce park.”
Dutt designed all of the inflatables himself with the help of some friends. He says it took more than a week to set it all up.
Dutt hopes to have the park open next week, saying he’s just waiting for one more permit to be approved by the city. Tickets start at $31.50/hour for adults and kids aged 7 and up, while children under 7 will cost $21.00/hour. Sessions must be booked in advance, and are timed to avoid lineups.
Tickets and information can be found at thebigbouncepark.com.
