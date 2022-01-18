'Largest known seizure by the Sarnia Police Service': 2 day search nets $171,000 in controlled substances

A two-day search of multiple businesses and homes in Sarnia, Ont. has led to one of the largest known drug seizures by Sarnia police.

Members of the Vice Unit had been tracking what was believed to the trafficking of large amounts of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl.

As part of the search, officers visited two automotive body shops in the 800 block of Phillip Street East, as well as residences in the 100 block of Richard Street, 400 block of Wellington Street, 400 block of Devine Street and the 100 block of Kendall Street in the Village of Point Edward.

According to police, officers began executing the search warrants around 3 p.m. on Jan. 12 and when they made their way into the Phillip Street address, a number of suspects attempted to flee the buildings or hide but were apprehended without incident.

The searches netted a replica handgun, a functional homemade stun gun, various quantities of illegal drugs, precursors (substances used in the production of fentanyl powder from pure carfentanil), and various forms of drug paraphernalia (packaging, scales, etc.) believed to be used in the production and distribution of street .

According to police, the total value of controlled substances seized, along with currency, is approximately $171,006.

A 41-year-old man, 25-year-old man, 47-year-old woman, 24-year-old woman and 55-year-old man, all of Sarnia are charged with various drug possession and trafficking counts.

Since his release, Sarnia police have laid additional charges against the 41-year-old man and have issued a warrant for his arrest.