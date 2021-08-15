Largest rescue dog transport arrives in Windsor, Ont.

"All those pets will be getting a second chance and will be quickly getting adopted up in Canada," says Michelle Anderson with El Paso Animal Services.

Over 80 stray dogs are flying into Windsor from Texas on Sunday.

"It is an exciting day for us," says Windsor Essex County Humane Society Executive Director, Melanie Coulter.

A team of staff and volunteers from the humane society waiting on the ground for Windsor’s largest dog transfer.

"We have that capacity of adopters and with the support of those people making this flight possible we were able to bring those dogs in," says Coulter.

"We are so grateful for our partners Bissell Pet Foundation who are sponsoring and Windsor Humane who are going to be the receivers of these pets," says Anderson.

Michelle Anderson with El Paso Animal Services says shelters in the U.S. are packed with stray dogs looking for a new home.

"It’s a little bit of a long flight, but they are going to a much better opportunities for life-saving. Many of these pets behind me have been at the shelter for many months, some even up to a year," says Anderson.

"We have people looking to adopt dogs. We actually frequently don’t have enough dogs for all the people who really want to adopt them," says Coulter.

Anderson says the team in El Paso has been working hard over the last few weeks getting ready for the flight.

"Making sure these dogs are getting heartworm tested, PCR tested, have all their vaccines on board. Making sure they are healthy enough to go on this flight," says Anderson.

"We were really proud to work with them because they’ve been great making sure we have all the medical information and making sure everyone is going to quickly be able to find homes when they arrive," says Coulter.

The dogs arrived safely in their crates with paper work tapped to their kennels.

"Some of them of course need to be spayed or neutered when they arrive. We are going to send every one of them to foster just to make sure they are healthy. There are some illnesses that don’t break, sometimes respiratory illnesses pop up."

Coulter says the dogs are going to foster homes with limited contact with other dogs until they are cleared and ready for adoption in a few weeks.