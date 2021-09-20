Larry Maguire re-elected in Brandon-Souris

Larry Maguire is returning to Ottawa to represent the residents of the Brandon-Souris riding.

As of midnight, Maguire has nearly tripled his nearest opponent on the campaign, receiving nearly 60 per cent of the vote, according to CTV’s Decision Desk.

Maguire, a former Manitoba MLA, has represented the riding since 2013 after winning a by-election.

Whitney Hodgins with the NDP was a distant second, receiving 20.3 per cent of the vote as of midnight on Monday. Linda Branconnier with the liberals and Tylor Baer with the People’s Party have received 11.9 per cent and 7.9 per cent of the vote, respectively.