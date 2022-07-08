LaSalle and Windsor home insurance premiums are highest in Ontario
Homeowners in LaSalle and Windsor pay the highest average home insurance premiums in Ontario, according to a report from Rates.ca.
The average rate is $2,411 in LaSalle and $2,139 in Windsor.
Recent data from their Home Insuramap tool also shows that home insurance premiums in the province have increased approximately 10 per cent since Q3 2021.
“The topography of the Windsor region makes it more likely to flood than other Ontario cities. As incidents of severe weather increase across the country, flooding is a peril for which more and more insurance providers are adjusting coverage – all the more so in low-lying areas,” says Rates.ca expert and licensed insurance agent Tanisha Kishan.
“It has never been more important for Ontario homeowners to have water damage protection – where possible the greatest amount of protection available.”
Extreme weather, supply chain issues and inflation are all factors in rising home insurance prices in Ontario, driving up provincial premiums by 10 per cent and premiums in LaSalle and Windsor by 15 per cent and 3 per cent respectively.
Ajax has the lowest rate at $1,068.
How to reduce your home insurance costs:
- Customize your policy: Start by identifying how much coverage you need. When tailoring your policy to your specific circumstance, you may be able to avoid paying for protection you’re comfortable going without.
- Compare quotes: Comparing quotes each time your policy is up for renewal is another critical step for reducing your home insurance costs. Providers can increase their premiums without the regulatory approval that’s necessary for increasing auto insurance rates. As a result, there’s a wide range of premiums available through different providers.
- Bundle: Another effective way to reduce costs is bundling. When each of your policies is held by a single provider, you’ll be eligible for a discount of up to 15%.
- Get flood protection: Though most home insurance policies protect against water damage (such as a burst pipe), flood protection often must be added to a policy. This means that unless you’ve purchased flood protection coverage, if your home is damaged by a flood, your home will not be protected.
- Install a back-flow valve: A back-flow valve will push water away from the home if sewer water begins to flood into the home, overflowing from drains and toilets. Many municipalities offer rebates for homeowners who are willing to install back-flow valves.
- Secure your home: When you take steps to manage or mitigate safety risks, you’re likely to receive a discount. For example, installing security, fire and carbon monoxide alarms will signal to the insurance provider that you’ve done what you can to protect your home from theft, fire and gas to help manage any risk they assume.
- Don’t smoke: Homeowners who don’t smoke may be eligible for a discount since home insurance providers identify their homes as less vulnerable to fire.