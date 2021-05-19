LaSalle and Windsor police move to joint records system

Windsor and LaSalle police have started using a joint record system to better track crime in both jurisdictions.

The police services started using the shared multi-jurisdictional Versaterm Records Management System (RMS) on Tuesday to share information regarding police matters. This is part of a “transformational regional collaboration” between the municipalities of Windsor, Amherstburg and LaSalle where data will be managed and shared using the same IT system.

"We are excited to partner with the Windsor Police Service on this multi-jurisdictional Records Management System that will enhance efficiencies, maximize effectiveness and promote the sharing of timely information with our two closest neighbouring jurisdictions,” said LaSalle police acting chief Davies. “With a strong presence in Canada, the software will ensure that members of the LaSalle Police Service continue to fulfill our mission, goals and objectives through the use of proven ultra-modern technology and equipment into the future."

Police service boards for both LaSalle and Windsor signed a five-year agreement in December to use a shared police information system which is hosted by Windsor Police Service.

"This implementation represents a major milestone in regional information sharing, operational awareness, and improving police and public safety for the communities of Windsor, Amherstburg and LaSalle,” said WPS superintendent Brendan Dodd. “Officers will be more effective on the streets because they have timely access to information, and that makes all our communities safer."

Both agencies have a history of partnerships and collaboration, a news release from WPS says, work has been ongoing for this initiative since May 2018 when LaSalle police started to explore moving to a new record management system.

LaSalle officers started training on the new system over the last few and as of Tuesday have started using it to document police occurrences that take place within the Town of LaSalle.