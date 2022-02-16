Lasalle Blvd. in Sudbury reopens following fire

Lasalle Boulevard near Paquette Street has reopened, Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday evening.

"Lasalle Boulevard has reopened in both directions," police said in a tweet. "Thank you for your patience and drive carefully."

Original story:

Firefighters and other emergency officials are dealing with a fire near 1649 Lasalle Blvd., police said on Twitter, closing the road in both directions.

"Please find an alternate route until further notice," police said.

"Crews on scene Lasalle at Paquette for a fire in a small business building," deputry fire chief Jesse Oshell tweeted. "Quick action has fire already knocked down."

This story will be updated when more information comes available.