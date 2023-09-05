LaSalle boat explosion results in non-life-threatening injuries
LaSalle police say some boaters sustained non-life threatening injuries after a boat explosion in LaSalle.
Police, fire, and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to an incident on Monday, just after 2 p.m., following reports of an explosion on a boat docked at Beattie's Sunset Marina in LaSalle.
The vessel had multiple occupants at the time of the incident, some of whom sustained non-life threatening injuries, primarily burns and scrapes, according to police.
“Paramedics and LaSalle fire personnel arrived promptly and in significant numbers, efficiently managing the situation and providing immediate aid to the injured individuals,” say police. “The explosion originated within the boat's engine compartment, with preliminary suspicions pointing towards a fuel vapor buildup related to refueling as the likely cause.”
Investigation into the incident continues.
Police say while the explosion did not result in a fire on the vessel, damage did occur to the engine compartment and the immediate vicinity within the vessel.
The injured parties were transported to the hospital by EMS for thorough medical evaluation, and it is expected that all affected individuals will make a full recovery from their injuries.
-
