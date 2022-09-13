Sudbury woman killed after being hit by vehicle on Lasalle Boulevard

A 22-year-old woman has died from her injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on Lasalle Boulevard near Barrydowne Road.

Police were called just after 7:35 a.m. to a serious collision involving two pedestrians.

In addition to the woman, a 31-year-old man also sustained serious injuries. Both were taken to hospital by paramedics.

"The man remains in the hospital with serious injuries," police said in a news release.

"The young woman’s name will not be released out of respect for her family’s wishes. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends."

The driver, a 34-year-old man, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information related to the collision, who has not yet been in contact with police, is asked to call 705-675-9171.

"The intersection of Lasalle Boulevard and Barrydowne Road remains closed at this time while officers are on scene," police said.

Original story:

There has been a second road closure in Greater Sudbury due to another serious crash Tuesday morning.

CTV News has learned emergency crews were called to the intersection of Lasalle Boulevard and Barrydowne Road in New Sudbury after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

It happened at 7:35 a.m. Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell said in a phone interview.

The intersection is currently closed and is expected to remain that way for a prolonged period of time.

Motorists are asked to find an alternative route.

"Westbound lanes of Lasalle Boulevard heading towards Notre Dame Avenue will be open, however, motorists should expect delays. There is no access to Barrydowne Road from Lasalle Boulevard," Sudbury police said in a tweet.

No word on the extent of the injuries, if there are any charges pending or how long the road is expected to be closed.

CTV News will continue to follow and update the story as details become available.

Earlier Tuesday morning, one person was killed and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Radar Road. The road is closed from the Radar Base to Dupuis Drive.