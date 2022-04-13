LaSalle business donates $2,000 toward promoting safe cycling

Local business owners have donated $2,000 toward promoting bicycle safety in LaSalle, an issue very close to their hearts.

Rick and Minela Orum, owners of LaSalle Towing and Recovery Inc. on Malden Road made the donation to the LaSalle Police Youth Foundation to be used toward the annual LaSalle Police Bicycle Rodeo.

The Orums said they are passionate about bicycle safety and ensuring local kids have access to information on safe riding practices due to an unfortunate incident that impacted their family.

Several years ago, the Orums’ son was struck while riding his bike and suffered a significant, life-altering injury.

The couple felt this was the perfect chance for them to give back to the community but investing in a program aimed at teaching bike safety to children and reached out to the LaSalle Police Service.

Chief Davies and community liaison officer Sr. Const. Seguin attended LaSalle Towing and Recovery Inc. Tuesday to accept the donation.

The annual LaSalle Police Bicycle Rodeo has been on hiatus due to the pandemic, but will be back this year on Saturday, June 4 at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.

Instructors from LaSalle police and Bike Windsor-Essex will be on hand, as well as a professional BMX rider to put on a skills show for participants.

The free event will also offer a raffle of three bikes and a pizza lunch.

The LaSalle police say this is all possible thanks to Rick and Manila and their community partnership.