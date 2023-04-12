LaSalle council lands on name for waterfront

After months of discussion, LaSalle council has decided on a name for the town’s rebranded waterfront recreation area: LaSalle Landing.

The name was technically not even one of the three to make the shortlist – with Coun. Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo suggesting it over LaSalle Waterfront Landing, LaSalle Waterfront Commons and LaSalle Waterfront.

“I see the marketing,” Riccio-Spagnuolo said.

“I see the two big ‘L’s, I see a great photo-op and that’s just the name that’s stayed with me.”

Town staff came to Tuesday’s council meeting with the recommendation of opting for LaSalle Town Commons, a name Coun. Jeff Renaud spoke in favour of.

“To me, the word ‘landing’ reminds me too much of a small portion of our history,” he said.

“Where French settlers have landed. This areas going to be much more than a landing.”

Ultimately, council voted 4 to 2 in favour of Lasalle Landing.

The only residents in attendance were three descendants of Gil Maure, who the park is currently named after.

They say they’re fine with council’s decision to choose the new name — though they were initially upset to see their grandfathers name taken off the space, which hosts the famed LaSalle Strawberry Festival.

“LaSalle Landing sounds like a nice name. I think it’ll work out fine,” Shelley Maure says.

The family says they’re happy to see that a section of the rebranded park will be named the Gil Maure Festival and Event area – the area where the Strawberry Festival is held.

“Council was very accommodating,” says Roland Maure.

“We’re very happy and very grateful for it.”

Work at the waterfront is expected to cost nearly $50-million.