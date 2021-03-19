LaSalle’s deputy police chief has announced his retirement after a 35-year career.

Deputy chief Kevin Beaudoin started his policing career with the Windsor Police Service in 1986 before joining the Sandwich West Police Force in 1989, which became that LaSalle Police Service in 1991.

A news release from police say Beaudoin has served in several different areas throughout his career including community patrol, marine patrol, community liaison officer, criminal investigations division and administration.

He rose through the ranks and was appointed deputy chief in January 2019.

“I have been extremely blessed and honoured to serve the great citizens of LaSalle which was my home for most of my life,” Beaudoin said in a news release. “There is simply no greater honour than to serve your community. I am proud to have worked with some of the finest and most dedicated law enforcement professionals in the country. The Town of LaSalle is extremely well served by the selfless women and men who dedicate themselves daily to making our community one of the safest in the country.”

Deputy Chief Kevin Beaudoin announces retirement after 35 years of faithful service as a police officer.



Please join @LaSallePoliceON in congratulating DC Beaudoin and best wishes on a happy, healthy and long retirement.



LPS Media Release: https://t.co/3ALLD8tzGo pic.twitter.com/tK922gOxJm

Some of Beaudoin’s most recent accomplishments include the expansion of the Peer Support Team, the new LaSalle Police Service Logo design and the introduction of a new Versaterm Records Management System in partnership with the Windsor Police Service.

He has also been long involved with the community and delivering the VIP program in local elementary schools for more than 20 years.

Beaudoin is a g St. Clair College, University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management - Police Leadership Program graduate and a recipient of the Governor General’s 20 and 30-year Exemplary Service Medals, the news release said.

Beaudoin is set to retire on March 26th. The LaSalle Police Service will begin searching for their new deputy chief.