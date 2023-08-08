LaSalle driver caught speeding more than double limit

A 20-year-old man has been charged with stunt driving after speeding more than double the posted limit.

LaSalle police say its Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped the driver after he was clocked travelling 107 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Front Road.

Police say his licence was suspended for 30 days and his vehicle impounded for 14 days.

Officers are reminding drivers to slow down and drive safe.

In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.