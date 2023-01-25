LaSalle driver faces several charges after failing to stop for police on Highway 401
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
OPP say a 21-year-old LaSalle driver is facing several charges after refusing to pull over on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
On Tuesday around 10:52 p.m., a member of the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) initiated a traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act violation in the westbound 401 lanes.
Police say the driver failed to stop for police and sped away at a high rate of speed.
Investigators later located the vehicle at a service centre and took the driver into custody without incident.
As a result of the investigation, the LaSalle resident was charged with the following:
- Fail to stop for police
- Speeding 1 - 49 Km/h posted limit
- Driving motor vehicle with unsealed container of liquor
- Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
- Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit
The accused is scheduled to appear in the Provincial Offences Court in Chatham at a later date.
