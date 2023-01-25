iHeartRadio

LaSalle driver faces several charges after failing to stop for police on Highway 401


OPP cruiser on Jan. 24, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

OPP say a 21-year-old LaSalle driver is facing several charges after refusing to pull over on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

On Tuesday around 10:52 p.m., a member of the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) initiated a traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act violation in the westbound 401 lanes.

Police say the driver failed to stop for police and sped away at a high rate of speed.

Investigators later located the vehicle at a service centre and took the driver into custody without incident.

As a result of the investigation, the LaSalle resident was charged with the following:

  • Fail to stop for police
  • Speeding 1 - 49 Km/h posted limit
  • Driving motor vehicle with unsealed container of liquor
  • Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
  • Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Provincial Offences Court in Chatham at a later date.

