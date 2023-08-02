iHeartRadio

LaSalle driver nearly 60km/h over speed limit: Police


A driver in LaSalle was stopped for going nearly 60 km/h over the speed limit according to police. Aug 1, 2023. (Source: LaSalle police)

A LaSalle man is charged following a traffic stop in the town.

According to police, a 20-year-old is charged with stunt driving and violation a condition of a G2 license for driving 59 km/h over the speed limit on Malden Road.

Police also said the driver had alcohol on his breath.

His license has been suspended for 30 days and vehicle impounded for 14 days.

12