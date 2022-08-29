LaSalle fishermen catch rare tiger muskie in Detroit River

Two LaSalle fisherman hauled in a rare catch on Monday morning.

Jarrett Evon and his friend caught a tiger muskie around 7:30 a.m. on the east side of Fighting Island in the Detroit River.

Evon says the fish was about four-feet long and almost 30 pounds.He says they sent off images of the big catch and were thrilled to discover it is a unique find.

The tiger muskie is the common name given a supposed hybrid offspring from a muskellunge and northern pike, according to Trevor Pitcher, professor at the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research.

“These kinds of fish are indeed rare in nature and you can also find other interesting hybrids out there that people are interested in as well,” said Pitcher.

He added these kinds of hybrids tend to be infertile and result from rare wild spawnings in the wild and sometimes are also bred in captivity this way.

With files from CTV News Windsor's Rich Garton.