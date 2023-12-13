LaSalle hosting New Year's Eve fireworks show 2023

The Town of LaSalle is inviting everyone to the annual New Year's Eve Fireworks show.

It’s at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex at 2121 Laurier Parkway.

Residents and visitors can find a parking spot on-site and snuggle up with family and friends for an exciting fireworks display that will light up the night sky.

“We are thrilled that Essex Power is providing funding for this year’s fireworks show through the Youth in Community Fund,” said a news release from the town.

Fireworks begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, and will be launched behind the outdoor pavilion, near the splash pad, making them visible from any parking lot on-site.

Please be sure to park in a lot as parking on the road or shoulder will not be allowed. Police will be enforcing parking for safety reasons. Please refer to the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex Map for parking options.