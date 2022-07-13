LaSalle man charged with having twice legal limit of alcohol in system after crash
A young LaSalle man is facing charges after police say he crashed a vehicle with over two times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.
LaSalle police say he crashed into a utility pole at Malden Road and Sprucewood Avenue late Monday night.
The driver was not seriously injured, but the vehicle was demolished as a result of the collision. Nobody else was in the vehicle at the time.
The driver was later released with a court date to answer to the charges.
His driver’s licence was automatically suspended for a period of 90 days and despite the damage, his vehicle was automatically impounded for a period of seven days.
If convicted he will have:
- 1) A criminal record,
- 2) For a first offence, a fine of not less than $1,500. Depending on the circumstances a term of imprisonment may be imposed.
- 3) For a first offence, a prohibition from operating a motor vehicle for not less than one year and not more than three years.
Police are urging residents to not drink and drive and never get into a vehicle with an impaired driver.
If you believe someone is driving impaired or is about to drive impaired, contact the police immediately.
