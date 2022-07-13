LaSalle man charged with having twice legal limit of alcohol in system after crash

A young LaSalle man is facing charges after police say he crashed a vehicle with over two times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

LaSalle police say he crashed into a utility pole at Malden Road and Sprucewood Avenue late Monday night.

The driver was not seriously injured, but the vehicle was demolished as a result of the collision. Nobody else was in the vehicle at the time.

The driver was later released with a court date to answer to the charges.

His driver’s licence was automatically suspended for a period of 90 days and despite the damage, his vehicle was automatically impounded for a period of seven days.

If convicted he will have:

1) A criminal record,

2) For a first offence, a fine of not less than $1,500. Depending on the circumstances a term of imprisonment may be imposed.

3) For a first offence, a prohibition from operating a motor vehicle for not less than one year and not more than three years.

Police are urging residents to not drink and drive and never get into a vehicle with an impaired driver.

If you believe someone is driving impaired or is about to drive impaired, contact the police immediately.