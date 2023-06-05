LaSalle park brush fire deemed suspicious

A brush fire that broke out in Brunet Park Monday is believed to have been deliberately set, LaSalle police say.

Police and fire crews responded to the fire around 12:30 p.m. Officers continue to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Police say a group of young men were seen “quickly leaving” the area in an older silver hatchback after allegedly starting the fire in a brush park area.

Officers will be checking residential surveillance footage from the surrounding area and are asking residents to check their footage to see if the incident was caught on camera.

“During the dry season, a small fire can spread quickly and become a wildfire. Please help us prevent a disaster,” police said in a news release. “Parents, please remind your children that fires are dangerous.”

Police are asking anyone who notices anything on social media, or anyone with information to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (519-298-2477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.