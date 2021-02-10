LaSalle police are investigating four daytime break-ins to homes in the town's west side.

Police say the break and enters took place between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

No one was home at the time of the incidents.

Police say shortly after the break-ins, investigation led officers to a Windsor residence where the suspects were arrested.

Police are taking the time to remind residents to apply Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED), and say searching online will offer options for individual needs.

Police say the addition of video surveillance to the outside of a home can provide an added layer of security and help officers in police investigations.

The investigation is ongoing, but police assure “everyone that there is no ongoing risk to the community.”