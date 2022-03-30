LaSalle police remind drivers to watch for wildlife

With spring comes more active local wildlife, so LaSalle police are reminding drivers to keep a watchful eye for critters on the roadways.

Police say collisions with wildlife may increase during peak times of the spring and fall migration seasons.

During spring, animals are often seeking mates, food or road salt along the streets or in ditches, and they don’t look both ways before crossing, police warn.

In an effort to reduce collisions and protect people and wildlife police remind drivers of the following tips from the Government of Ontario:

Scan the road ahead from shoulder to shoulder. If there is wildlife beside the road, slow down and pass carefully.

Watch for the yellow wildlife warning signs that indicate areas of increased risk. Slow down when traveling through these areas.

Use high beams at night where possible and watch for the glowing eyes of animals.

Stop as safely as possible if a wild animal is crossing the road. Remember, if one animal crosses the road, others may follow.

Never swerve suddenly. This could cause your vehicle to go out of control and result in a more serious collision.

More tips on being mindful of wildlife and preventing collisions are available online.