LaSalle police seek information in fail to remain collision

A car owner who had parked at the LaSalle boat ramp returned to their vehicle to find it had been struck by another car and sustained “extensive” damage, police are seeking information.

LaSalle police say a grey Chevrolet Cruz was parked at the boat ramp on Laurier Drive Monday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. When the owner returned they found damage to the car’s passenger side headlight, front hood and fender.

Police say it was “obvious” the car had been hit by another vehicle.

The car owner reported the incident to police.

Police are now asking the public for information about the collision. If your vehicle was parked in or near the area during the timeframe of the incident, police ask you to check any dashcam footage.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at Windsor Essex County Crime Stoppers.