LaSalle police seek man accused of throwing brick in road rage incident

LaSalle police are looking for help identifying a man involved in an alleged road rage incident.

Police say it took place on Morton Drive near Quick Street on Monday around 2:20 p.m.

The reporting person said that they were driving west on Morton Drive and had to slowly maneuver around a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the road.

While doing so, another vehicle pulled out and passed both vehicles at a high rate of speed, stopping suddenly in front of the complainant.

Police say the male driver exited the vehicle and threw a brick at the windshield of the complainant’s vehicle, shattering it. He approached and tried to open the complainant’s doors at which point the complainant left and contacted the LaSalle police.

The man is described as being in his 20’s, 5-7″ – 5-9″ tall with a thin build and brown hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark clothing and a black ski mask. The vehicle he was driving was described as a blue, Chevrolet Cruze or similar model.

@LaSallePoliceON Investigating Road Rage Incident that resulted in mischief to a vehicle.https://t.co/RfbS8S2IaF pic.twitter.com/iB319QUO6S

After the incident, the vehicle traveled through the Quick Street subdivision before returning to Morton Drive and leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.