LaSalle police stop 175 vehicles in RIDE program, arrest one man for impaired driving

One driver was charged with impaired driving after 175 vehicles were stopped during a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program in LaSalle.

LaSalle Police Traffic Enforcement Unit officers conducted a mobile and stationary R.I.D.E. Program within various locations on Wednesday.

The officers stopped and investigated over 175 motor vehicles and conducted four roadside alcohol screening tests. Three of the drivers and motor vehicles passed and were cleared.

A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with exceeding over 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood after he was stopped and questioned at the R.I.D.E. Program checkpoint. His motor vehicle was seized and impounded and his driver’s licence was suspended. He will have to attend court to answer the charge.

Driver Arrested During LaSalle Police Service R.I.D.E. Program For Exceeding Legal Limit of Alcohol - See details here: https://t.co/NUpOnWdn9I#ArriveAlive @maddWindsor pic.twitter.com/FqGq69RER4

In addition to alcohol consumption screening, officers issued several tickets and warnings for traffic-related infractions including expired licence plates, driver’s licence infractions, disobeying stop signs, speeding and also for a child that was not properly fastened in their seatbelt.

Police are reminding all drivers to arrange for a safe ride home if consuming any intoxicating substances.