iHeartRadio

LaSalle Police thrilled with overwhelming support of local fundraiser


LaSalle police are thrilled with overwhelming support of fundraiser (Source: LaSalle Police Service)

LaSalle Police say they were thrilled with the overwhelming support they received this weekend for a men's coat drive and fundraiser benefiting the Salvation Army.

Officers spend the day at Zehrs, collection donations in the town.

Senior Const. Terry Seguin said they raised $1,000 dollars.

Along with money, food and coats were donated to help the Salvation Army in the community.

12