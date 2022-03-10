LaSalle porch pirate caught on home surveillance

Two packages were allegedly stolen from the front porch of a home in LaSalle Tuesday afternoon, police are investigating.

LaSalle police say the incident that took place around 2:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of Matchette Road was caught on the home’s surveillance system.

The footage shows what appears to be a woman exit a gold Dodge Caravan that was parked on the street in front of the house.

The woman walked up to the porch, grabbed the packages and returned to the van on the passenger side before the van takes off northbound on Matchette Rd.

The entire incident took place in about one minute.

Police are asking the public if they can identify the person or vehicle in the photo. Officers are also asking residents in the area to check their surveillance systems for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service, Constable Atkins at 519 969-5210 ext .2929. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 519 258-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.