LaSalle resident injured during attempted break-in and driveway fight

A LaSalle resident was injured and two other people were arrested after an attempted break-in and altercation, according to police.

Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, LaSalle police officers responded to a residence on St. Michael's Drive for a report of a break and enter in progress.

Police say they arrived on scene within minutes of the call and found two men engaged in a physical altercation in the driveway of the residence.

Investigators learned that one man went to the residence and tried to gain entry by breaking a window adjacent to the front door. An adult male resident exited and confronted this person and the two engaged in a physical altercation.

As a result, police say the resident suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the face and head and was treated at the hospital.

During the investigation, police say a young person who was at the residence began obstructing the officers in their investigation and became violent towards the officers, assaulting one of them.

The officer was not injured by the assault.

Police say this was not a random incident and all parties involved were familiar with each other. There is no risk to public safety at this time.

The names of the involved persons are being withheld due to the involvement of a young person in this matter.

The adult male was charged with break and enter and commit assault with a weapon and assault with a Weapon. The young person was charged with numerous offences including obstruction of a police officer and assault police officer.

Both the charged persons were held for a bail hearing before a judge.

The male resident was treated and released from hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519 258-8477 (TIPS) or on-line at www.catchcrooks.com.