LaSalle school getting $4 million for permanent addition
The Ontario government is investing almost $4 million for a permanent addition at a LaSalle public school.
The funding for Legacy Oak Trail Public School is expected to create 167 student spaces.
The project is part of a province-wide investment of more than $600 million to support new school and child care spaces.
“Our support for a permanent addition at the new Legacy Oak Trail Public School in Lasalle demonstrates our government’s commitment to Essex County families to provide their children with safe and quality learning,” said Minister of Education Stephen Lecce.
The school is located at 2648 Leptis Magna Drive in LaSalle.
“We are extremely pleased by the prompt response of the Ministry of Education to our request,” said Erin Kelly, director of education at Greater Essex County District School Board. “This funding for an addition to Legacy Oak Trail Public School will accommodate the demand created by this wonderful new school and the growth occurring in its LaSalle neighbourhood.”
-
Calgary Zoo announces death of senior red-fronted lemurStaff at the Calgary Zoo are mourning the loss of a red-fronted lemur that lived well beyond his life expectancy.
-
Calgary family of Sam Adekugbe watching close as Team Canada on verge of World Cup qualificationIt will take a lot of luck — and results going their way — but the men's national soccer team is on the verge of securing one of 32 places at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.
-
Nanaimo, B.C. planning large downtown redevelopment projectPlanners in Nanaimo, B.C. are working this week on a draft design for one of the oldest roadways in the city – with the goal of enhancing the role of Commercial Street as a destination.
-
Sask. Legislative Building's sergeant-at-arms stepping down from roleSaskatchewan's sergeant-at-arms – the chief security officer at the Legislative Building – has stepped down from his post.
-
Weyburn RCMP continue search for man who went missing in blizzardWeyburn RCMP are continuing their search for 39-year-old Abraham Neufeld, who went missing Monday night during a blizzard near Tribune, Sask.
-
Thieves target community mail boxes at Heritage PointeSometime after dark on January 28th, over 60 Heritage Pointe home owners had their mail boxeds smashed open and the contents stolen.
-
O'Toole's lack of leadership and vision was the problem, not big tent CPC: Edmonton-area MPsErin O'Toole was the problem in the Conservative Party, not an ideological divide over how socially moderate its policies should be, according to a pair of Edmonton-area Members of Parliament.
-
Research firm gives Saskatoon a failing grade on budget transparency; city's financial officer says study is 'flawed'A research firm has given Saskatchewan’s two largest cities failing grades for budget transparency.
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest impaired driver during blizzardA 31-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving while impaired during Tuesday’s blizzard.