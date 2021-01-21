The Town of LaSalle is improving and enhancing the parkland located at St. Clair Park this year.

The park is located between St. Clair Avenue and Betts Avenue, just off of Normandy Street.

The project is expected to cost $150,000, and is included in the town’s 2021 Budget.

“All major work for the project at St. Clair Park is expected to take place in 2021. We plan to complete the tender for the playground equipment in March or April,” said Mark Beggs, manager of roads and parks. “The park will be closed to the public between June and September when most of the work will take place.”

The plan includes the installation of a new playground structure including components like a swing, slide and balance feature for children between the ages of 18 months to 12 years old.

The structure will be accessible, meeting the requirements of the Accessibility for Ontarians Disability Act (AODA). In addition, an engineered wood fiber base will be installed under the play equipment.

The play equipment and court may be usable in the fall, but the grass will need some time to grow.

The project timelines are dependent on the availability of the contractor and materials, as well as the weather.

The new park design will also include the installation of a multiuse pathway, fenced-in basketball court that will also be painted for ball hockey, installation of benches, garbage cans and bike racks, and planting of trees. Some drainage improvements are also part of the project.

The town will be using PlaceSpeak to notify the neighbourhood and residents about this project. It is also a platform that gives the community the opportunity to share their thoughts about the project. Feedback about St. Clair Park will be accepted until Feb. 24, 2021.

Addresses are collected to allow the administrators to know where respondents live.