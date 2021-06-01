LaSalle Strawberry Festival returns for online celebrations

LaSalle Strawberry Festival remains virtual for another year, but organizers have planned activities they hope people will find family friendly.

The Festival kicks off with Mad Science experiments at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 11.

Some of the other highlights include BINGO on Saturday, a magic show on Sunday, a talent competition and a mascot dance off.

Also, while quantities last, family activity bags will be available, one per household, filled with goodies including strawberries from Raymount’s Berries.

In addition, the bags will contain activities, creative crafts and a poster with information about all of the Strawberry Festival virtual programs and links.

Registration to access all of the virtual activities and further information is available online.