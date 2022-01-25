LaSalle town council in favour of more fire stations
The Town of LaSalle continues to plan for multiple fire stations.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, council received a report from Dillon Consulting suggesting the town move to a three-station model.
It includes the existing station on Normandy Street, the old Centennial Arena property on Front Road, and the site on Laurier Parkway, west of Disputed Road.
“You’re gonna get backlash wherever we go. It’s all culminating into something we have to do,” says Mayor Marc Bondy.
According to the report, the scenario provides initial response coverage from the three station locations that would cover 87 per cent of the town’s urban area, which is an improvement of 57 per cent from 2018 conditions.
The report also calls for more full-time firefighters, with a three-station model.
“Whether its fire or police, we’re the third safest community in Canada,” says Bondy.
“We wanna be the safest for fire and police, not just police.”
Administration will now prepare a financial plan and virtual public information platform to present the three-station analysis to the community.
The item will be discussed at a March council meeting.
