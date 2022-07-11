LaSalle wants residents to test fake ice for future waterfront skating trail

The Town of LaSalle is exploring the possibility of using synthetic ice for a skating trail that will be built on Front Road as part of the Small Coast Waterfront Project.

A temporary Glice - Eco Rink has been set up at the Vollmer Complex for residents to try.

Glice looks like ice and feels like ice, but it is not ice. The sustainable alternative runs without electricity and water.

The town says installing Glice - Eco Rink will cost roughly $1 million less than a natural rink.

Administration has been considering the pros and cons of installing Glice - Eco Rink:

The overall cost for Glice - Eco Rink is cheaper than installing a natural ice surface.

Less maintenance to Glice - Eco Rink during the season.

Glice - Eco Rink does not require a refrigeration system or the use of a Zamboni to clean the surface.

Glice - Eco Rink is more predictable for use in the months from December to March. Natural ice will melt even in cold temperatures when the sun is shining, which would cause the rink to be temporarily shut down.

“Skating is a popular activity in the fall and winter but with our climate, it's very unpredictable. Going with a natural ice surface has its challenges with availability,” says Scott Bisson, manager of culture and recreation.

Eight years ago, the City of Windsor briefly installed synthetic ice at Charles Clarke Square. The project failed with residents complaining the ice was tough to skate on.

Bisson says technology has greatly improved since then and the Glice – Eco Rink is a different product from the one used by Windsor in the past.

“I think it’s very comparable. We have seen quite a few people out here who have gotten moving quickly,” Bisson says.

Residents can test to Glide – Eco Rink until July 13 inside Rink A at the Vollmer Complex.

Hours are Monday to Friday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Participants will be asked to complete a short survey after their skate.