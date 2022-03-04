LaSalle welcomes back crowds for Strawberry Festival

A ‘signature event’ in LaSalle is welcoming back in-person attendance this spring.

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival will take place in person at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex from June 9-12.

The festival went virtual for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am thrilled that the Strawberry Festival is returning to the event we all know and love. It is one of our signature events in LaSalle, and we look forward to welcoming our residents and visitors back to the festival,” says LaSalle Mayor Marc Bondy.

The Town of LaSalle is now accepting online applications to take part in the festival. Vendor, entertainment and parade applications can be found on the Town of LaSalle website at www.lasalle.ca/strawberryfestival.

All applications must be submitted online and are subject to approval and acceptance by the LaSalle Strawberry Festival.

“We are in the early planning stages of the festival. Visitors will recognize most of the event, and there will be some new additions too,” says Scott Bisson, manager of culture and recreation.

Each year, the festival features family entertainment, a parade and carnival, and of course fresh, local strawberries.